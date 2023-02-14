Chery Pakistan Increases the Prices of Tiggo Twins

The latest wave of price hikes is far from over as Ghandhara Nissan Limited (GNL) increased the prices of Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs.

The company has cited the local currency depreciation and higher operating cost as the culprits for the hike. Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Models Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Tiggo 4 Pro 5,499,000 6,099,000 600,000 Tiggo 8 Pro 8,199,000 9,299,000 1,100,000

According to a report, the Federal Ombudsman has issued a notice to the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) requesting a detailed report on multiple price increases of locally manufactured vehicles.

The Ombudsman observed that the unilateral increase in vehicle prices by manufacturers, without any oversight mechanism, constitutes maladministration.

He has requested that the Ministry of Industries and Production investigate whether automakers are overcharging customers who had previously paid the agreed-upon price upon delivery of vehicles. He further noted that it is the ministry’s responsibility to regulate and monitor prices.