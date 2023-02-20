COMSATS Asks Students to Write an Essay on Incest

COMSATS University Islamabad has come under fire for asking students a highly objectionable question during a quiz.

According to details, during a quiz of Bachelor of Electrical Engineering’s (BEE) first semester, students were asked to write an essay on incest between a brother and sister.

The question was part of a quiz of the course titled English Comprehension and Composition. It was held in December 2022. The students were asked to give their opinion on the scenario. They were also required to support their opinion with reasoning, including some examples from their knowledge.

Here is the quiz.

Nearly a month later in January, the Ministry of Science and Technology ordered an inquiry against the content of the quiz after the Minister took serious notice of the matter.

The Minister termed the content of the quiz as highly objectionable and against the curriculum laws of the country. The Minister also asked the Rector of COMSATS University Islamabad to take strict against the responsible lecturer.

Following the letter from the Ministry, COMSATS University Islamabad terminated the contract of Khair-ul-Bashar, Lecturer (Visiting Faculty). The university also blacklisted him for future employment.

The quiz, termination letter, and letter from the Ministry have now gone viral on social media platforms, with enraged netizens condemning the act and calling for measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.