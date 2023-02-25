Majority of UAE Residents Want to Buy Cars in Ramadan

A recent Audi Abu Dhabi survey has revealed that 60% of UAE residents hope to buy a new or used car during this season’s peak, coinciding with Ramadan.

Audi Abu Dhabi and YouGov, a UK-based research firm, surveyed over 1,000 residents aged between 18-50 years old. 33% wanted to buy a petrol-driven car and 13% an electric vehicle (EV). 14% weren’t clear about their choice.

52% expressed their wish to buy an EV in the next 3 years. However, they were also concerned about the charging network across the Emirates.

General Manager of Audi Abu Dhabi, Mark Austin, remarked that the increasing EV adoption in the UAE is a reflection of the country’s efforts for sustainability.

Mark stated that EVs are becoming more popular and will allow the UAE to achieve its goal of net zero emissions by 2050. Audi Abu Dhabi’s EV lineup will soon launch the new Audi Q8 e-tron, its top-of-the-line electric SUV.