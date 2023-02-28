Here’s Your First Look at Super Star’s Electric Scooter

The soaring car, bike, and fuel prices have prompted an influx of electric two-wheelers in Pakistan. Recently, a motorcycle manufacturer Super Star teased an electric scooter for the market.

The first teaser only revealed an abstract silhouette of an electric moped. However, the company has recently revealed a photo that shows the scooter in greater detail.

The photos show a modern-looking two-wheeler with sharp edges and angles. The overall design is the same as most mopeds, with a short wheelbase and a flat floorboard for easy mounting and dismounting. As the photo implies, Super Star’s e-scooter will have two color options — sea green and aqua blue.

A company official told ProPakistani that the scooter is currently undergoing the development and testing phase. While the official didn’t mention the launch timeline, he said that it will take place soon.

Judging by the teaser, the Super Star e-Scooter will compete directly with the newly launched evee C1. This implies that the two-wheeler may only be good for short commutes within the city. Keep following this space for more updates regarding the Super Star electric scooter.