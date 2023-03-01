Peugeot Announces Second Price Hike Within a Week

The price hike saga is raging with numerous carmakers still making revisions virtually every day. Peugeot has once again joined the trend by increasing 2008 SUV prices by up to Rs. 500,000.

Effective immediately, the prices of both 2008 variants are as follows:

Models Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Peugeot 2008 Active 5,950,000 6,450,000 500,000 Peugeot 2008 Allure 6,656,000 7,150,000 494,000

Loss of Appeal

Up until today, Peugeot 2008 was in contention with several budget SUVs for being a strong value in the local car market. Even after the last price hike of Rs. 57,000, 2008 remained an appealing option for a large number of audiences.

ALSO READ 2023 Hyundai Elantra Facelift Officially Unveiled

However, after the recent price hike, 2008 has regained its status as a niche product. With its new price, the small SUV has, once again, become a competitor of the likes of Sportage, which is a larger and more practical SUV.

Although, despite the recent price hikes 2008 still remains a threat to sedans that cost around Rs. 7.1 million.