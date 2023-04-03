People From Anywhere Can Now Obtain a Driver’s License From Lahore

On special instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and IG Punjab, Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) will ensure more ease in the licensing procedure for the general public. Going forward, citizens from any corner of the country will be able to get a driving license from Lahore.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Captain (retired) Mustansar Firoz said that hundreds of thousands of ID holders from other districts and provinces will be able to benefit from the license facilities from Lahore. Foreigners from other countries will also be able to get licenses from Lahore, he added.

Before this, only Lahore ID holders were able to get a license from Punjab’s capital. Now, applicants can visit any license center with their National Identity Card (NIC) and a copy of a learner permit after 42 days to obtain a permanent license.

For the convenience of citizens, Liberty Market and Manawan Center will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Whereas Arfa Karim Testing Center, Greater Iqbal, Defense Center, and Bahria Town license services will remain operational from 08:00 am to 12:00 am.

The department has also deployed 3 mobile vans, 23 license centers, and 06 testing centers throughout the city.