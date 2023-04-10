Pakistan Railways to Operate Another Train Between Lahore and Karachi

The Pakistan Railways have decided to reinstate the Shalimar Express between Karachi and Lahore beginning in May 2023.

Saturday’s meeting at the Pakistan Railways headquarters was presided over by Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique. The meeting also addressed the roadmap for the maintenance and upgrade of various other trains in order to provide passengers with the best travel amenities.

ALSO READ Sindh Launches New Bus Routes for Karachi

It was decided at the meeting to upgrade Pak Business Express and Karakoram Express in the same manner as Green Line Express. In this regard, the Minister instructed the administration to take the necessary steps.

Various business models to increase the Railways’ revenue, including the use of Railways land to generate revenue, were also discussed at the meeting. In addition, various options for reducing the ML-1 project’s budget were examined in depth during the meeting.

ALSO READ Honda Takes Takes a Huge Hit Due to Production Pause

Recently, the Minister urged relevant departments to guarantee that employees receive their salaries prior to Eid-ul-Fitr. A media report highlighted that the officials received instructions to disburse the pay by April 18.

The Minister also ordered the department to improve Iftar arrangements on the Islamabad-Karachi Green Line Train.