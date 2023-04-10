Honda Takes Takes a Huge Hit Due to Production Pause

The fortunes of Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) have turned sour due to ongoing economic troubles. As per the latest update from the oft-reliable autojournal.pk, the automaker has sustained a major dent in sales due to insufficient inventory and import restrictions.

The report adds that the carmaker sold less than 900 units in March. This is the automaker’s worst performance yet since the lockdown era of COVID-19 in 2020.

ALSO READ Suzuki Sees Massive Recovery in Sales After Two Terrible Months

The report cites intermittent production shutdowns and the unavailability of completely knocked down (CKD) kits as the reason for the decline. The automakers have also blamed the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) reluctance to approve letters of credit (LCs) for the clearance of imported goods.

The same tipster also stated that Honda couldn’t sell a single unit of the Civic last month, bringing the total sales down significantly. The report did not highlight whether the lack of sales was due to poor demand or production issues.