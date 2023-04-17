Volkswagen to Unveil New Electric Sedan Soon

Volkswagen will soon reveal the ID.7s — its all-new electric sedan that will debut globally in less than 24 hours. In one final video teaser, the German automaker showed the ID.7’s interior and features.

The door cards revealed the ID.7’s dashboard ambient lighting, Harman Kardon audio, and a massive infotainment screen, which displays battery charge, seat ventilation/heating, and navigation. The teaser showed the ID.7’s smart air vents, which debuted at CES this year.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pLhz9U4UnOY

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/pLhz9U4UnOY?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/pLhz9U4UnOY?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/pLhz9U4UnOY





The first four seconds end of the video with the sunroof controls, the SOS button, and the accelerator and brake pedals with play and pause icons. The rest of the video showed wide cabin shots with the ID wordmark on the light-themed seat backrests.

ALSO READ Chery to Use Cheaper and More Efficient Batteries for its Electric Cars

On April 17, 2023, the 2025 VW ID.7 will debut. It is among the most highly anticipated new electric vehicles that will go up against heavy hitters such as Tesla, Audi, Porsche, Mercedes, BMW, and others.

VW’s previous attempts at the EV market have had a lukewarm reception at best. Time will tell if this one is different.