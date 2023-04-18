Lahore to Launch an Operation Against Parking Encroachments

After the Eid vacation, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will launch a massive operation to remove encroachments in front of commercial buildings to allow for proper parking.

At a Monday press conference at the commissioner’s office, Caretaker Minister for Housing and Urban Development Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir and Commissioner and Director General Lahore Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randhawa announced the decision.

The commissioner said the crackdown would target violators who have turned parking spaces into shops and showrooms. The minister said a comprehensive action plan was created to implement Lahore High Court orders. The department will seal the shops and showrooms that refuse to comply.

The commissioner warned that the shops will only be unsealed after penalty fee payment and assurance from the concerned traders’ association about the actual use of designated parking places. Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi has also approved this operation.

The department has advised people to abide by the traffic rules and cooperate with the authorities to ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the Eid Holidays.