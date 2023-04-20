Kia’s Sales Rise Despite a Decline in Sportage Sales

Kia’s momentum has declined recently amid economic issues and operational hurdles in Pakistan. The company was mentioned in the same discussion as Pakistan’s biggest carmakers in terms of market share up until mid-2022. But now, it is barely selling cars in the hundreds.

A recent report from autojournal.pk suggests that the company sold 747 locally assembled cars in March, witnessing a 7% Month over Month (MoM) increase in sales. The breakdown of this figure is as follows:

Models Sales Month on Month Increase/Decrease Picanto 219 34% Stonic 132 149% Sportage 356 -14% Sorento 40 -44%

ALSO READ PM Orders to Seize Luxury Cars With Temporary Permits

In March, Picanto and Stonic observed a healthy increase in sales, while Kia’s best-seller, Sportage, saw a decline. Despite that, Sportage remains Kia’s best-selling vehicle by a large margin. Whereas, as per the norm, Sorento remained the company’s worst-selling vehicle, with a major decline in sales.

The company is also reportedly maintaining steady single-shift production. Yet, the sales are far from ideal. Time will tell if Kia can regain the lost momentum upon restoration of the economy.