Yamaha Increases Motorcycle Prices Yet Again

Yamaha has announced its third price hike of 2023 for all motorcycles. Coincidentally, the announcement comes immediately after Atlas Honda’s price hike announcement.

The last announcement came in March, while this one has brought the price of motorcycles up to Rs. 410,000.

Model Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Hike (Rs.) YB 125Z 342,500 356,000 13,500 YB 125Z DX 366,500 381,500 15,000 YBR 125 376,500 391,500 15,000 YBR 125G 391,500 407,000 15,500 YBR 125G (Matte Gray) 394,500 410,000 15,500

Yamaha has only raised the prices of its bikes thrice so far. Although, each price hike has been massive.

Last year, the company increased bike prices seven times. As a result of the ongoing economic issues, dealers and industry experts anticipate further price increases this year.

According to the most recent government data, a large percentage of bike manufacturing has been localized in Pakistan. This leaves little reason for motorcycle manufacturers to increase prices so frequently and by such large margins.

Due to the recent price hikes, brand-new bikes have gone beyond reach for a majority of buyers. People have demanded the government’s attention to the matter but haven’t received any response from the concerned parties.