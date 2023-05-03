License Crackdown: Lahore Police Fines 4,000 Drivers

Lahore traffic police have taken strict action against motorists who were found driving without valid licenses. On Tuesday, the department issued fine tickets to 4,000 drivers for this violation.

In addition to this, more than 22,000 drivers who had learner’s permits and over 6,000 drivers with expired licenses were issued warnings.

The police also took action against 213 drivers who were operating public service vehicles without appropriate licenses, and against 110 drivers who were driving heavy vehicles, including trailers, with a license for light transport vehicles (LTV).

This step aims to ensure that drivers have the necessary skills and knowledge to drive safely. The department stated that driving without a valid license not only puts the driver at risk but also endangers the lives of others on the road.

The police have urged citizens to ensure that their licenses are up-to-date and valid before getting behind the wheel. The officials have been instructed to observe a ‘zero-tolerance’ policy against those that do not comply.