Proton Debuts Big Luxurious SUV in Malaysia at Honda Civic’s Price

After its media preview in March and first drive last month, Proton has finally launched the X90.

The Malaysian automaker’s third crossover after the X70 and X50 is based on the Geely Okavango. The SUV will have four variants with six and seven-seat interiors.

The Standard, Executive, and Premium are seven-seaters with a 2-3-2 configuration and a bench middle row. The flagship variant is the only model with six seats and a 2-2-2 layout with two second-row captain chairs. The X90 competes with Mazda CX-8, Hyundai Santa Fe, and Kia Sorento.

It has a 48V mild-hybrid system with six key components: belt-starter generator (BSG), DC-DC converter, lithium-ion battery, battery management system, recuperation braking system, and hybrid module control system.

The 1.5 TGDI without the BSG had 176 HP and 255 Nm Nm of torque, but with the mild-hybrid system, it has 188 hp and 300 Nm of torque.

The mild hybrid boosted powertrain improves standing start acceleration by 10%, passing acceleration by 15%, and CO2 emissions by 13% compared to the 1.5-liter engine.

Proton’s seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission powers the front wheels of the X90. It comes with a reverse camera, dual-zone air-conditioning, roof-mounted air vents on the second and third rows, and a G-Clean system with an N95 cabin filter and ionizer.

Other features include:

Ventilated seats with a six-way power driver’s seat

Plush interior

Intelligent powered tailgate

360-degree camera with 3D display

Tire pressure monitoring system

Wireless charging

Rear cross-traffic alert

Rear collision warning

Traffic sign information

Auto park assist

Panoramic sunroof

The SUV starts from the equivalent of Rs. 8.06 million and goes up to Rs. 9.9 million, which is almost the same as its competitors in the Malaysian market.