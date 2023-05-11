Yamaha’s Flagship Bike is Getting a Vibrant New Color Soon

Yamaha’s flagship bike – YBR 125G – is expected to get a new color soon, a photo circulating on social media platforms has revealed.

According to the details, the new color option appears either to be bright red/orange with a matte finish. Unfavorable lighting conditions make it harder to accurately determine the new color.

Nonetheless, let’s have a look at the new color option of YBR 125G.

Note here that this photo has been doing the rounds on social media platforms. Yamaha is yet to officially endorse this development.

Last month, Yamaha officially launched a new color option for YB 125Z DX. The new color is called bluish-grey.

Earlier this month, Yamaha announced its third price hike of 2023 for its motorcycle lineup, taking the price of its bikes up to Rs. 410,000. In 2022, Yamaha increased bike prices seven times.

The cheapest Yamaha bike is YB 125Z which costs Rs. 356,000. The most expensive Yamaha bike is YBR 125G (Matte Gray) which costs Rs. 410,000.