Abu Dhabi’s New Traffic System Will Warn Against Bad Weather and Accidents

Abu Dhabi Police has rolled out a new traffic alert system to notify drivers about harsh weather conditions and traffic mishaps on city roads. This will enhance overall road safety in the emirate.

The system uses different colored lights to inform drivers about potential risks. According to a video available on the Abu Dhabi Media website, blue and red lights flashing together signify traffic-related incidents, while a yellow light indicates adverse weather conditions like fog, dust, or rain.

ALSO READ Lahore Residents Protest Against Renaming of Historic Central Model School

.@ADPoliceHQ has launched a road alert system across highways in #AbuDhabi, using coloured lights to alert drivers of upcoming traffic incidents and adverse weather conditions, enhancing road safety across the emirate. pic.twitter.com/AiMDhaNC9K — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) May 15, 2023

These warning lights can be seen from as far as 200 meters away, and the system runs on solar energy and built-in batteries.

New Speed Limit

Abu Dhabi has recently implemented fresh regulations for driving slower than 120 km/h on certain parts of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road. Drivers could be fined AED 400 for violating this rule.

ALSO READ How to Apply For Schengen Visa in UAE

The speed limit on this road, which connects Abu Dhabi and Dubai, is set at 140 km/h. However, the lanes designated for heavy vehicles are exempt from this minimum speed rule, as confirmed by the police.