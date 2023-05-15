Honda to Finally Restart Car Assembly After Two Months

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has had a terrible year in terms of production and sales. The company’s output was abysmal for two months due to supply chain issues as a result of import restrictions.

A recent notification states that the Honda will soon resume production soon. The automaker cited a “slight improvement in the accessibility of trade financing facilities” as the enabler of production restart. The official notification is as follows:

Honda’s production was to remain on hold from March 9 to May 15. While the new announcement promises a production restart, it does not mention the exact date.

Last month, Honda, one of Pakistan’s biggest car companies by production and sales volume, sold just 207 cars. In that bunch, the sales of the Honda Civic, the company’s flagship sedan, were zero.

This was Honda’s worst performance to date, since the COVID-19 lockdown era in 2020. Hopefully, the production restart will help Honda regain its market share.