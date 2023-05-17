Lahore Police Announces New Fines for Traffic Violations

Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) will now impose a fine of Rs. 2,000 fine on wrong parking and wrong-way driving. According to a media report, the decision was made on the orders of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Mustansar Feroz, during a meeting at Police Lines, Qila Gujar Singh.
The meeting was attended by all traffic circle officers, sector in-charge personnel, and wardens. The CTO emphasized a zero-tolerance approach against encroachments, improper parking, and illegal parking stands.
He suggested strict action against violations of traffic laws and ordered a crackdown on one-way, encroachment, and improper parking. CTO stated that a Rs. 2,000 fine will effectively discourage the motorists from breaking the law and causing inconvenience to other drivers.
He ordered that a case be filed for repeated violations and instructed the divisional officers to uphold the policy on rotation. Absenteeism, impoliteness, and apathy toward duties will not be tolerated, the CTO stated.