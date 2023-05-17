Lahore Police Announces New Fines for Traffic Violations

Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) will now impose a fine of Rs. 2,000 fine on wrong parking and wrong-way driving. According to a media report, the decision was made on the orders of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Mustansar Feroz, during a meeting at Police Lines, Qila Gujar Singh.

The meeting was attended by all traffic circle officers, sector in-charge personnel, and wardens. The CTO emphasized a zero-tolerance approach against encroachments, improper parking, and illegal parking stands.

ALSO READ All You Need to Know About China’s Most Expensive Electric Car

He suggested strict action against violations of traffic laws and ordered a crackdown on one-way, encroachment, and improper parking. CTO stated that a Rs. 2,000 fine will effectively discourage the motorists from breaking the law and causing inconvenience to other drivers.

He ordered that a case be filed for repeated violations and instructed the divisional officers to uphold the policy on rotation. Absenteeism, impoliteness, and apathy toward duties will not be tolerated, the CTO stated.