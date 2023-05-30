Sindh High Court Orders to Quickly Begin Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway Construction

Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the immediate construction of the controversial Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway. National Highway Authority (NHA) assured that the construction work on the said road will begin on June 30.

The double bench of the SHC heard the petition filed by Advocate Khan Muhammad Solangi against the non-commencement of the construction work on the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway.

During the hearing, NHA officials told the court that the government and donors have provided funds for the construction of the motorway. They added, however, that the investigation of the Nowshehro Firoz corruption case has stalled the project.

The court ordered NHA to immediately start construction of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway regardless of the investigation. NHA assured the court that the construction would be started by June 30. The court adjourned the hearing till June 11.

The delay in the Sukkur-Hyberabad Motorway project is causing its construction cost to rise exponentially. Due to this and the general inconvenience of the people and businesses, SHC has ordered quick initiation of the project.