Toyota to Introduce an Ultra-High-Tech OS For Electric Cars

The Toyota Technical Workshop in Japan discussed battery electric vehicle (BEV) hardware and software. According to the report, the carmaker’s next-generation BEVs’ operating system (OS) would offer “driving feel” customization.

Arene OS will accelerate automotive intelligence and add value to customer experience, according to Toyota. Last year, the OS was announced for 2025 vehicle deployment.

Toyota says Arene OS will control more than 200 vehicle systems but is unsure when it will launch. Advanced speech recognition in the OS uses AI to give clients quick responses along with customized suggestions and preferences. Toyota designers will employ AI to accelerate product development.

The OS’s ability to alter the “driving feel” is the most intriguing part. Toyota claims that BEV hardware and software may be modified to enable drive control and clutch capabilities, giving BEV drivers the fun of manual gearbox driving.

Last year, Lexus unveiled a “manual transmission” research prototype based on the fully electric UX 300e. This year’s Tokyo Auto Salon included the AE86 EV, a manual-transmission EV with a clutch.

The software can also change engine sound and electric powertrain response. Steer-by-wire technology makes the yoke steering wheel viable in the Lexus RZ.

Toyota said that its cars will be connected to a proper infrastructure to deliver better real-time traffic information. E-TOSS software helps logistics organizations plan and track deliveries.

Cars can automatically generate map data, which can be utilized to update 3D maps daily instead of every six months. This helps cars plan more pleasant, safer, and fuel/electricity-efficient trips. Geolocation improves “smart parking” and makes manned and unmanned cars safer.