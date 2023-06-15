News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Changan Launches Special Father’s Day Offer

By Waleed Shah | Published Jun 15, 2023 | 11:53 am

Carmakers often use special occasions or events to promote their vehicles or services. Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) plans to do the same this Father’s Day with a special maintenance offer.

According to the latest update on the company’s social media, the maintenance offer includes the following:

  • Engine oil change
  • Oil filter change
  • 29-point inspection
  • Top wash
  • Giveaway
The offer is only valid from June 18-20, 2023 at every Changan 3S dealer throughout the country.

Oshan X7 Priority Delivery With Price Lock

Changan has launched a special offer for SUV buyers. According to the update, the customers can avail instant delivery and price lock on the purchase of a new Oshan X7 SUV.

The company posted several teasers prior to this announcement, sparking speculations that the Oshan X7 may be getting a new variant or a feature. Turns out that the teasers were just a marketing ploy to boost the SUV’s sales.

Currently, Oshan X7 costs between Rs. 8.55 million and Rs. 9.2 million. While a hefty price tag, it is still the best value within its segment. Although the delivery time for the SUV is currently unknown, the offer is likely available for a limited time and units only.


