Changan Launches Special Father’s Day Offer

Carmakers often use special occasions or events to promote their vehicles or services. Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) plans to do the same this Father’s Day with a special maintenance offer.

According to the latest update on the company’s social media, the maintenance offer includes the following:

Engine oil change

Oil filter change

29-point inspection

Top wash

Giveaway

ALSO READ Toyota to Introduce an Ultra-High-Tech OS For Electric Cars

The offer is only valid from June 18-20, 2023 at every Changan 3S dealer throughout the country.

Oshan X7 Priority Delivery With Price Lock

Changan has launched a special offer for SUV buyers. According to the update, the customers can avail instant delivery and price lock on the purchase of a new Oshan X7 SUV.

The company posted several teasers prior to this announcement, sparking speculations that the Oshan X7 may be getting a new variant or a feature. Turns out that the teasers were just a marketing ploy to boost the SUV’s sales.

Currently, Oshan X7 costs between Rs. 8.55 million and Rs. 9.2 million. While a hefty price tag, it is still the best value within its segment. Although the delivery time for the SUV is currently unknown, the offer is likely available for a limited time and units only.