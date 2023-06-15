Honda Hasn’t Sold a Single Civic in Three Months

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) is having a terrible year in terms of production and sales. The company’s output was abysmal for the past three months due to supply chain issues as a result of import restrictions. To add to the problem, its cars are insanely expensive.

Last month, Honda, which is supposed to be one of Pakistan’s biggest car companies by production and sales volume, sold just 87 cars. In that bunch, the sales of Civic, the company’s flagship sedan, were zero for the third time in a row.

A recent notification stated that Honda will soon resume production. The automaker cited a “slight improvement in the accessibility of trade financing facilities” as the enabler of production restart. Although, it does not mention the exact date of production resumption.

A recent update from Autojournal.pk stated that the company hasn’t produced any units of Civic in the last three months. This implies that the flagship sedan’s sales are likely to remain down in the dumps for the foreseeable future.