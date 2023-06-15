Malaysia to Get New Electric Hatchback at Suzuki Cultus Price

BYD Seagull, the company’s smallest electric vehicle (EV), is set to make its debut in Malaysia. The hatchback was also on display at the Shanghai Auto Show that took place earlier this year.

The little hatchback has a single electric motor that makes 75 horsepower and 135 Newton meters of torque. It will be available with a 30.8 kWh and a 38.8 kWh Bladed battery, which allows for a range of 305 km and 405 km respectively.

BYD’s Ocean series Seagull has a 2,500 mm wheelbase and is built on e-platform 3.0. It is 3,780 mm long, 1,715 mm wide, and 1,540 mm high, which is roughly the same as any A-segment hatchback.

Like the BYD Atto 3, it has an 11.1-inch touchscreen display that can be rotated, a 5-inch digital instrument cluster, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, and a wireless charging pad.

BYD Seagull’s onboard charger supports AC charging at 6.6 kW and DC fast charging at 30 or 40 kW, depending on the variant. It uses the Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery like other BYD EVs.

BYD’s Blade battery features safer, cheaper, and longer-lasting LFP chemistry. Ternary lithium batteries have higher energy density. The Blade battery’s smart form factor boosts pack energy density.

This month, Malaysians saw the larger BYD Dolphin, which will debut in Malaysia in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to BYD SD Motors Malaysia. BYD Seagull costs between Rs. 2.9 million and Rs. 3.6 million in China, which is about the same money as a Suzuki Cultus.