Cybertruck Launch Imminent as Tesla Begins Final Testing in New Zealand

Tesla Cybertruck has been making waves in the automobile industry since its unveiling in November 2019.

The truck’s unusual design and attributes have been a topic of discussion among many. After opening preorders, the truck was fully booked in days. Three and a half years later, the Cybertruck is yet to launch.

Tesla is expected to introduce it by August and produce 375,000 Cybertrucks every year, according to recent reports. Tesla just announced that deliveries of the Cybertruck will finally begin in late September 2023.

According to Electrek, the electric carmaker directed suppliers to prepare for a Cybertruck prototype debut in late August and manufacturing in early October. Leaked photos from Tesla’s Texas Gigafactory showed ongoing production, boosting people’s hopes regarding its launch.

A Cybertruck prototype was also spotted at an airport in New Zealand. Despite being disguised, the vehicle’s sci-fi movie-inspired shape and appearance revealed it as the much-anticipated Cybertruck.

Tesla has used the local proving ground in New Zealand for testing before. The company undertakes winter tests in Alaska and summer tests in New Zealand.

The prototype hints that Tesla may be doing final tests before production. With its four electric motors, all-wheel drive, and rear-wheel steering, the Cybertruck should perform well in snow and ice.