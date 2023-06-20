Proton to Launch Wuling Mini EV Fighter in Malaysia

Last week, an adorable hatchback became a social media sensation. Panda Mini is Geely’s product, which is a parent company of Proton. This leads many enthusiasts to wonder if the latter will launch in Malaysia.

The hatchback is being referred to as Proton X10 on the internet, fitting for the potentially smallest Proton ever.

Two-door, four-seater Geely Panda Mini is the direct competitor to other little EVs, namely, Chery QQ Ice Cream, Pocco Duoduo and Meimei, Jiayuan Komi, and Wuling Mini and Air.

These EVs have small batteries, low-power motors, and modest top speeds. Ranges are between 150-200 km, while the motors make 40-50 horsepower, allowing for top speeds of up to 100 km/h.

Malaysia lacks a dense charging network for the small battery and short range which is a concern for most markets. Yet, several Chinese companies export small EVs to international markets. Citing official data, paultan.org stated Wuling sells 700 units a month in Indonesia, which is a handsome figure.

The little EV’s arrival in Malaysia could also signal its export to markets like Pakistan as well, where Proton already exists.