Kia Starts Delivering its New Flagship Electric SUV

Kia began EV9 three-row electric SUV deliveries in Korea. In its home market, the EV9 base model comes in two trim levels, namely, Air and Earth. The SUV offers either single-motor rear-wheel-drive or dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrains.

Highway driving assist, capacitive steering wheel grip detection, a panoramic wide display, and first- and second-row double-laminated acoustic glass are included in the Air trim. The Earth trim’s first-row reclining comfort seats, dual-color ambient lighting, and 12-inch interactive heads-up display make it more luxurious.

After government certification, Kia will sell the EV9 GT-Line in Korea in the third quarter. The high-performance Kia EV9 GT is expected to debut in 2025.

The Korea-Spec EV9 will get reclining seats with relaxation and massage functions and two swivel seats (second and third rows facing each other). Based on pre-orders, a Kia official told Korea Economic Daily that the EV9 will be a flagship model. He added:

With 60% of EV9 pre-orders coming from private customers, 55% of whom are new to the Kia brand, we are very encouraged to see new demand for our flagship model, which has a high brand repurchase rate. We are confident that EV9 will lead the Kia EV brand while pioneering a new segment with its innovative product offering and premium value as a flagship model.

After the EV6, EV9 is Kia’s second EV that sits on Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP dedicated electric vehicle (EV) platform.

EV9’s longest-range version has a 99.8-kilowatt-hour battery and a claimed driving range of 501 kilometers. The large, seven-seater EV has a starting price of Rs. 17.4 million.