Suzuki to Make Flying Cars With SkyDriver Inc.

Suzuki Motor Corporation has signed an agreement with SkyDrive Inc. to manufacture “flying cars” at a Shizuoka Suzuki plant in Japan in Spring 2024. SkyDrive is a Japanese company based in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture.

The two companies will develop an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The internet insists on calling it a “flying car”, even though it looks nothing like a car, nor does it function like one.

Electric power systems give eVTOLs many advantages. Traditional aircraft are noisy, inefficient, and harmful to the environment. eVTOLs are ideal for urban and other space-constrained operations. Although, eVTOL design and implementation face battery life, safety, air traffic management, and regulatory issues.

Suzuki’s eVTOL weighs 1,400 kg and measures 13m x 13m with rotors. The company has given it 12 rotors which also allow for a 100 km/h cruising speed and a range of just up to 15 km.

The cockpit can fit a pilot and two passengers. The flying car is specifically aimed at facilitating tourists and sightseers. Although, the journeys are likely to be short due to the limited range and power.

The company is yet to announce the date or timeline of the flying car’s formal launch.