Charging Ahead: Tesla’s Swift Growth in Asia Signals Global Dominance

Tesla’s quest for global dominance continues as it widens its footprint across Asia. As hinted by its Instagram account teslamotorsmys, the electric vehicle (EV) pioneer is about to make its entry in Malaysia.

Many in the industry have predicted a sales debut in Malaysia at the end of 2023. In March 2023, Malaysia’s IT minister Tengku Zafrul launched the BEV Global Leaders program. At the same time, he also announced the arrival of Tesla Motors to sell automobiles in the country.

According to details, the company aims to build at least 50 DC fast chargers with a minimum charging power of 180 kW as part of the BEV Global Leaders initiative. Also, at least 30% (15 units) of these chargers must be accessible to the general public, allowing use by EVs from other manufacturers.

Reports suggest that Tesla Malaysia will likely sell the Model 3 and Model Y as those are the only right-hand-drive Tesla models, like other ASEAN markets. The latest Model S and Model X are left-hand-drive only.

The exact date of launch is currently unknown. Although, reports suggest, based on the social media account launch, that the company is moving ahead of schedule.