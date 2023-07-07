Changan Announces Big Offer on Alsvin With Numerous Benefits

Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has introduced a discount offer capitalizing on its strengths in the midst of industrywide turmoil.

According to a social media update, those who purchase an Alsvin sedan within the ongoing month will get a rebate of Rs. 120,000 on their purchase. The offer also includes the following benefits:

Priority delivery

Price lock advantage

Special car financing through partner banks

ALSO READ Babusar Top Blocked Due to Unexpected Heavy Snowfall

The offer is only valid for the Alsvin Lumiere variant. It is also available on limited stock up until July 31. Changan Alsvin is available in three variants:

Alsvin MT Comfort — Rs. 4,149,000

Alsvin DCT Comfort — Rs. 4,699,000

Alsvin DCT Lumiere — Rs. 4,999,000 (PKR 4,879,000 after rebate)

Changan has become a mainstay with cars such as Alsvin, Karvaan, and Oshan X7. As per a recent report from autojournal.pk, the company is maintaining steady single-shift production.

ALSO READ Tourists Suffer Long Delays as Flash Flood Blocks Karakoram Highway

Earlier this year, Changan celebrated selling over 40,000 vehicles in Pakistan in two years. An official document stated that the automaker is now the biggest by monthly sales volume, other than Toyota, Honda, and Suzuki.

Despite 2023 being a rocky year for the industry, Changan has also teased exciting prospects for the car market in the near future.