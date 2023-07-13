Bike Sales Down Again as Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki Take a Hit

A year has passed since import restrictions on automobiles were implemented. Since May 2022, the industry’s production, sales, and revenue have been steadily declining. As a result, the auto industry’s expansion has come to a grinding halt.

According to the data from Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (PAMA), bike sales are down 15% in June 2023, compared to last month. Atlas Honda sold 75,056 bikes, down 14% month over month (MoM).

Pak Suzuki sold just 363 motorcycles in June, down 56% compared to May 2023. Yamaha sold 942 motorcycles in June, down 15% compared to the previous month. Sales of Chinese motorcycles fell by up to 22% compared to the previous month.

The data makes no mention of the reason for the reduction. Analysts believe that import restrictions and associated production halts are likely affecting bike manufacturers.

Some industry watchdogs believe that the motorcycles’ exaggerated prices are also to blame. While market rumors suggest that imports have been restored for the auto sector, sales will most likely stay weak for the foreseeable as the industry makes a slow recovery from the economic and operational challenges.