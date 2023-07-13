Chery Continues to Struggle Amid Economic Chaos in Pakistan

Due to the ongoing economic challenges, the auto industry is facing difficulties in maintaining steady business operations, with Chery being one of its worst casualties.

According to a recent report from Pakistan Automotive Manufacturer’s Association (PAMA) Ghandhara Automobile Limited (GAL) sold just 24 units of Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro combined in June 2023.

As pointed out by AutoXfinity, this is the automaker’s third rough month in a row. In April 2023, the carmaker sold 20 units, and in May 2023, it sold 25 units. In January 2023, the company recorded its best sales in a month, selling 258 units of both SUVs combined.

In the 2022-23 fiscal year, GAL sold 1,268 units, which is 23% less than Haval’s sales during the same time.

Last month, Chery announced a ‘ready delivery’ offer for its flagship SUV, Tiggo 8 Pro, to boost its sales. The D-Segment seven-seater crossover SUV competes with Kia Sorento and Changan Oshan X7.

Tiggo 8 Pro has a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that sends 190 hp and 290 Nm of torque to the front wheels via a DCT automatic gearbox.

It has modern features such as Keyless Entry, Push Start, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-start Assist, driver and passenger airbags, a modern infotainment system, and an Advance Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

While Tiggo 8 Pro is an appealing product, it is only targeted towards a small customer base, with a price tag of almost Rs. 10.4 million. With such a hefty price, it is uncertain for GAL to see any rise in the sales of its flagship SUV.