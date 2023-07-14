Japan’s Idemitsu Launches Motor Oil in Pakistan

Idemitsu, a leading Japanese Energy Company has launched its Brand Motor Oil (IBMO) in Pakistan.

This launch marks a significant milestone as Idemitsu expands its regional presence and brings its renowned product line to Pakistani consumers.

ALSO READ Large Scale Manufacturing Output Declines by 14% in May

Idemitsu Brand Motor Oil (IBMO) is specifically engineered to meet the demanding requirements of modern and conventional engines, offering optimal protection and performance in various driving conditions. Its advanced formulation and high-quality base oils ensure superior lubrication, fuel economy, and eco-friendliness, reducing friction, and enhancing engine durability.

As a trusted and globally recognized brand, Idemitsu has a rich history of over 112 years in oil development and its cutting-edge technology and commitment to excellence.

The IBMO launch event was held in Lahore, Pakistan. Addressing the ceremony, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Idemitsu Lube Pakistan, Ryota Takizawa, stated, “We are delighted to introduce Idemitsu Brand Motor Oil (IBMO) to the Pakistani market. With our extensive experience and dedication to innovation, we are confident that Pakistani consumers will benefit greatly from the exceptional quality and advanced technology that Idemitsu products are known for. Idemitsu was already in Pakistan and successfully created a niche Genuine Oil market with our Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partners and now coming up with the Idemitsu brand”.

By introducing its new product lineups – Idemitsu for Gasoline (IFG) and Idemitsu for Dual Engines (IFD) for passenger cars, and Idemitsu Rider’s Gasoline (IRG) for motorcycles – the company aims to cater to the growing needs of Pakistani motorists while also being considerate to the environment and society.

It is noteworthy that Idemitsu is one of the leading genuine Oil suppliers in Pakistan, and now the only Japanese Energy Company based in Pakistan that has officially launched its lubricants business in the region.

Idemitsu Lube Pakistan (Private) Limited is an affiliate of Idemitsu Kosan Co., Japan.