Tesla’s First Mass-Production Cybertruck Rolls Off the Assembly Line

Tesla’s much-anticipated Cybertruck finally looks ready to reach customers after many delays.

The company tweeted a photo of the Cybertruck coming off the Giga assembly line in Austin, Texas, USA, on Saturday morning. According to the reports, Tesla’s first-ever electric truck should finally hit the road later this year.

Electrek, a leading electric transportation news outlet, suggested that Tesla’s tweet showed a production-ready model. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is trying to fulfill the latest pickup truck deadline.

Musk confidently projected earlier this year that volume manufacturing of the Cybertruck will begin in 2024, with limited production commencing “sometime this summer.”

He also announced a spectacular Cybertruck delivery ceremony for the third quarter of 2023. Musk explained that the Cybertruck’s stainless-steel frame required specialized manufacturing procedures, making its production more complicated than standard cars.

Reports also state that Cybertruck’s launch has been hampered by Tesla’s next-generation 4680 battery issues. Tesla originally planned to debut the Cybertruck in 2021 with a $39,900 single-motor model and a $70,000 three-motor type.

However, supply chain bottlenecks and economic volatility delayed the launch. Tesla’s careful approach implies that the company wants to price its truck lower to gain a competitive edge over its rivals.

The Cybertruck has captivated fans worldwide. Its futuristic look and performance promises have garnered a unique following. Although, time will tell if the Cybertruck will outdo the likes of Rivian R1T, Ford F150 Lightning, and Hummer EV.