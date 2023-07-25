Kia Carnival Facelift Looks a Lot Like EV 9

Kia has fully embraced its new design language, carrying it over from the EV9 to Picanto, and now to the upcoming Carnival facelift.

Spy shots of the updated Carnival show design queues taken from the flagship electric SUV. It will have an EV9-inspired front end. The rear end will have new lights, while the side has new mew alloy wheels like those on an EV9.

According to a report, the facelift will come with a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) powertrain. The hybrid Carnival will have a 1.6-liter turbo engine and an electric motor with a combined 230 horsepower.

While an HEV Carnival variant seems set for launch, the report speculates that Kia may be working on a completely electric Carnival based on the EV9.

The new Carnival will get a Heads Up Display, level-2 highway driving assistance (HDA2), two 12-inch curved screens, fingerprint recognition, and EV9 Ergo Motion Seats.

These seats will have air chambers for enhanced comfort which will allow for a thinner seat layer, increased cabin space, and enhanced comfort. The redesigned Carnival will premiere in South Korea in Q4 2023 and in the U.S. in early 2024.