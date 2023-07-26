Another Team From NUST Claims First Position in Formula Student UK Concept Class

NUST Formula Student Team has achieved resounding success at the Formula Student UK (FSUK) 2023 Concept Class.

Amid tough competition from teams around the world, NUST Formula Student Team secured 1st position in the Lap Time Simulation (LTS) event. This event evaluated a car’s handling capabilities and how quickly it completed a simulated race track.

The team secured 6th position in the Design event, which assessed the engineering prowess behind the car’s design.

In the Cost event, NUST Formula Student Team secured the 6th position. This event evaluated the cost efficiency of the car’s design and production.

Combining their achievements, NUST Formula Student Team culminated with a remarkable 6th position in the highly competitive Concept Class of Formula Student UK 2023.

FSUK is one of the world’s biggest international stages that puts the engineering expertise of various teams from around the world to the test. With its consistent wins on various international stages, NUST Formula Student Team has become a force to be reckoned with.

