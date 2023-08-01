Transporters Increase Fares by 20% After Rise in Fuel Prices

In response to the federal government’s decision to raise fuel prices, intercity, and intracity transportation rates have increased by 20%. A media report states that bus fares have been increased specifically in Lahore.

The increased fares will apply to both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned buses. The announcement has caused concern among the general public, with inter-city commutes set to become unaffordable for an overwhelming majority.

The federal government raised the price of petroleum products by up to almost Rs. 20 per liter earlier today. the decision came with no prior hint, catching everyone off-guard.

Currently, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) stands at Rs. 273.40 per liter. Similarly, the per liter price of petrol has increased from Rs. 253 to a whopping Rs. 272.95.

Despite the fact that the increase in gasoline prices has affected people’s transportation costs, it is speculated that the increase in diesel prices will lead to a significant increase in the prices of general consumer goods as well.