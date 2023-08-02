Toyota Refreshes The Legendary RKR Land Cruiser

The 70 Series Toyota Land Cruiser has been in production for nearly four decades. The off-roader first launched in 1984, has been refreshed today with the 250 Series Land Cruiser Prado.

The 70 Series Land Cruiser — better known in Pakistan as the RKR Land Cruiser — will be upgraded with a 1GD-FTV 2.8 liter four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that produces 201 horsepower (hp) and 500 Newton-meters of torque, combined with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The 4.5-liter turbodiesel V8 will remain on the Australian market, producing 202 hp and 430 Nm of torque. The V8 motor will get a five-speed manual gearbox. All powertrains will have four-wheel drive.

The 70 Series also has a redesigned grille and circular LED headlamps. The front bumper, fenders, and bonnet are beefed up. The ladder-frame chassis has been modified for better on-road comfort and off-road performance.

The distinctive appearance of the vehicle retains elements like the rear fender air vent garnish, squarish side mirrors, and a retractable radio antenna.

The cockpit retains a classic style, but the center console has been altered to accommodate the six-speed auto gear lever. A dial or shift lever controls the differential system, depending on the variant.

Modern touches include a 4.2-inch instrument cluster multi-info display and a 6.7-inch touchscreen head unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. As part of Toyota Safety Sense, the 70 Series has lane departure alert, road sign assist, and automatic high beam.

Due to its simplicity and reliability, the 70 Series remains popular in Australia and Africa. The UN and other NGOs use this vehicle for humanitarian relief operations in remote areas.

The redesigned 70 Series will officially debut in Australia in H2 2023 in Single Cab, Double Cab, Trooper Carrier, and Wagon models. The price of the vehicle will be unveiled upon its official launch.