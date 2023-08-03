News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Islamabad Police Fined Over 80,000 Helmetless Bikers This Year

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 3, 2023 | 4:30 pm

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has issued more than 82,500 fines to helmetless motorcyclists so far in 2023.

According to a police spokesman, the department is working hard to maintain vehicular discipline on the city roads and to hold irresponsible drivers accountable.

According to the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Dr. Mustafa Tanveer, a rigorous campaign is underway on the orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan to generate awareness among citizens about traffic rules.

Islamabad Police has also launched a strict operation against breaking traffic signals. A public relations (PR) officer stated that the department has ordered the traffic congestion unit to take severe action against those who disobey traffic lights.

Various squads are performing their duties on the city’s major thoroughfares and boulevards and enforcing the law against violators as part of a special enforcement campaign, the official said.

In addition, efforts are being made to implement an automated traffic monitoring system to take immediate and effective action against lawbreakers.


>