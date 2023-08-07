Automakers to Face FIA Investigation Over Taking Excess Payments from Customers

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has decided to hand over the matter of excess payments being demanded from customers by car manufacturers to the Federal Investigation Agency.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla presented the report of the sub-committee formed on the issue of excess payments being taken from customers.

Mandviwalla said that the sub-committee has recommended returning the excess payments received from customers by manufacturers.

Committee Chairman MNA Noor Alam Khan said that hefty payments have been received from customers. He said that the committee is sending the matter to FIA. Khan said that car manufacturers first take full payments in advance and then ask customers to pay even more.

The committee further directed to include officials of the Auditor General, Engineering Development Board, Ministry of Industries & Production, and Ministry of Commerce in the investigation.

In a separate matter, the committee directed to carry out an audit of appointments made in the Federal Public Service Commission in the last fifteen years.