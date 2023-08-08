Lahore’s Traffic Wardens Caught Issuing Fake Fines

On Tuesday, the use of mini Bluetooth printers was banned in Lahore due to the alleged ‘mining’ of money through fake fines printed by traffic wardens.

Citing police sources, 24NewsHD reported that the DIG traffic prohibited the use of mini Bluetooth printers by traffic personnel.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rifat Haider Bukhari, sent a letter to all chief traffic officers (CTOs), requesting certificates regarding the return of mini Bluetooth printers by traffic wardens. The letter warned of strict action against wardens who use these devices to issue fines.

The e-challan system was created to combat corruption. Although, its application seems to have taken a left turn as the wardens are now doing the exact thing that the system was supposed to curb.

Under these circumstances, the masses should remain vigilant of potential fraud and report any irregularity pertinent to this matter to the relevant authorities.