Yamaha Owners Can Now Trade-in Old Bikes and Buy New Ones for Cheap

Yamaha has launched a unique offer for bike owners. According to the company’s latest update, the owners of certain Yamaha models can bring in their bring their bikes to an authorized dealership and drive home with a new one.

The post also highlights that the traded motorcycle will be adjusted against a down payment. The difference can be paid in up to eight-monthly installments without any markup.

The company did not mention if it will also entertain the owners of older Yamaha Models such as the YD100 and YD100 Junoon. It also didn’t mention the offer’s validity period, although, it is likely to be a limited-time offer.

ALSO READ Kia Shuts Down Four Dealerships Across Pakistan

Overpricing

Yamaha has raised the prices of its motorcycles four times this year, and all of the price hikes have been massive. Dealers and industry analysts anticipate more significant price hikes this year as a result of the continued volatility of the local currency.

Because of recent price increases, brand-new bikes have been out of reach for the majority of purchasers. People have urged that the government should pay attention to the issue. So far, people’s concerns have fallen on deaf ears.