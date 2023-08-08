Lahore High Court Demands Follow-Up on Punjab Govt Buying New Cars for Officials

After a plea contesting the acquisition of new automobiles for public servants, Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Sultan Tanvir ordered the financial department to provide an update on the matter.

The plea was filed by Sardar Farhat Manzoor Khan Chandio and others. A finance department employee told the court that no tender had been issued. Justice Tanvir ordered the official to provide the quarters’ orders.

LHC is also considering a plea challenging the finance department’s grant of Rs. 2.3 billion for the purchase of new cars for public servants. Advocate Mudasar Chaudhry petitioned the court to stop the provincial government’s finance department from releasing the funds.

The petitioner’s attorney contended that Pakistan’s terrorism, inflation, and economic issues are getting worse. Pakistani politicians and political parties are preoccupied with ensuring luxuries for themselves rather than helping people, he said.

According to details, the Board of Revenue of Punjab earmarked this amount for new cars for commissioners across the province.

These cars will be bought for the additional commissioners of each division, additional deputy commissioners in each district, and assistant commissioners in each tehsil of Punjab.

The cars are as follows:

Appointment Vehicle Additional Commissioner of each division Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 CVT Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) of each division Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.3 Assistant Commissioner in each tehsil of Punjab Hilux Double Cabin Revo G 2.8 TD Manual

As expected, the people are not too pleased with the government spending astronomical money on new cars for its office bearers. This is a developing story as LHC awaits an update on this matter.