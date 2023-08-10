Chery Announces Another Massive Price Hike for Tiggo 4 Pro

A new wave of price hikes has been set in motion starting with the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro.

Ghandhara Automobiles Limited (Chery Pakistan) hasn’t mentioned any particular reason for the hike. Plus, the US Dollar rate has been stuck around Rs. 288 for over a month.

The new price is as follows:

Models Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Tiggo 4 Pro 6,399,000 6,999,000 600,000

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro, both came to Pakistan in early 2022, at the height of the crossover SUV frenzy. However, unlike their competitors, the Tiggo twins struggled to grab a large market share, possibly due to the country’s economic deterioration immediately after their launch.

After the latest price hike, Tiggo 4 Pro is no longer a decent value compared to other cars in its price range. At almost Rs. 7 million, Tiggo 4 compares with the likes of the Peugeot 2008 Active. Although the latter lacks a few important smart features, it still boasts a better brand value.

Under the current economic situation, the Tiggo SUVs will likely continue to be at the bottom, especially at such inflated prices.