Overall Bike Sales Decline Despite Suzuki’s Return to Form

The downward trajectory of bike sales continues in July 2023 due to the economic troubles of Pakistan.

According to the data from Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (PAMA), bike sales stood at 73,588 units, down 11% in July 2023 compared to the previous month. Atlas Honda sold 62,012 bikes, down 17% month over month (MoM).

Pak Suzuki sold just 957 motorcycles in July, up 164% compared to June 2023. Yamaha sold 675 motorcycles in July, down 28% compared to the previous month. Sales of Chinese motorcycles fell by up to 80% compared to June.

PAMA didn’t mention why the sales declined. Analysis by research firms posits that import restrictions and associated production halts are likely affecting bike manufacturers.

Some industry watchdogs believe that the exaggerated bike and fuel prices are also to blame. While market rumors suggest that imports have been restored for the auto sector, sales will most likely stay weak for the foreseeable future as the industry makes a slow recovery from the economic turmoil.