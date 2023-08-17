Islamabad Residents Concerned About Traffic Violations on Srinagar Highway

Srinagar Highway is one of Islamabad’s busiest high-speed thoroughfares. According to recent reports, the highway is becoming increasingly dangerous due to the rising number of traffic violations.

The latest social media post from the oft-reliable Champ Alerts showed multiple cars and a large truck driving on the wrong side of the road. The post included photos uploaded by a social media user named Kamran.

The social media user criticized the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) for their carelessness regarding the situation. He pointed out that the government has spent millions of rupees on surveillance infrastructure. Despite that, the traffic laws are not being followed properly on the said road.

The people have also expressed their concern regarding the negligence of the authorities. One of the commenters stated:

In the last few years, it has become a common practice in Islamabad to drive on the opposite carriageway among motorists and also to double park in market areas. Earlier, Islamabad traffic police was very effective but now police officials are hardly visible on roads and if ever you find one they will be indifferent to traffic violations. IG traffic , DIG Traffic, SSP, SP and traffic Sargent are requested to look into their duties.

The concern about increasing traffic violations is rising among the residents of the twin cities. People are requesting that the authorities look into the situation on an immediate basis.