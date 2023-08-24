News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Toyota Shuts Down Assembly Plant Due to Low Demand

By Waleed Shah | Published Aug 24, 2023 | 5:05 pm

Due to continued operational hiccups and economic challenges, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has announced another series of non-production days (NPDs).

In an official notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company cited inventory shortage as a reason for the car assembly plant shutdown, which will take place from August 25 to September 6, 2023.

The latest notification also mentions the lowered sales as a reason for the diminished demand.

Toyota IMC sold 1,368 cars, reporting a 26% MoM decrease in sales. The main reason for the decline is the considerably poor sales of Toyota Hilux and Fortuner which went down by 63% last month.

Corolla Cross Spotted

Although it’s not all somber for Toyota IMC, as the automaker is finally poised to launch its first-ever locally assembled hybrid electric crossover SUV in Pakistan.

A test unit of the Corolla Cross Hybrid has recently been spotted in Karachi, wearing a black and blue wrap. Although Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) is silent, reports from industry observers suggest that the company has begun road-testing the crossover hybrid SUV.

In July 2023, it was reported that the company may launch the Corolla Cross later this year. While Toyota IMC hasn’t made an official announcement, the report speculates that the launch may take place in November 2023.


>