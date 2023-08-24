Xiaomi’s Electric Car Spotted Again During Road Test

Xiaomi’s first electric vehicle (EV), the MS11, was unveiled after the tech giant received production approval. Xiaomi’s EV business plan has taken off after receiving China’s state planning department’s auto production license.

MS11 was spotted recently in camouflage. The vehicle was apparently undergoing harsh climate testing on the Urumqi-Changji metropolitan freeway.

The business entered the EV market in early 2021. The tech giant’s EV will be supremely futuristic, according to the company CEO and Program Head Lei Jun. The company plans to launch its cars by mid-2024.

According to the reports, Xiaomi is moving its predetermined launch timeline. Xiaomi’s foreign business head, Lu Weibing stated the progress is exceeding expectations.

Xiaomi MS11’s battery details were revealed in June. It will have a 101 kWh ternary (NMC) battery that allows for a handsome 800 km range. The energy density is 157 Wh/kg, which is average.

The MS11 sedan will compete with Tesla Model 3, BYD Seal, Deepal SL03, and other Chinese EV sedans in terms of price, which is expected to be around Rs. 8.2 million.