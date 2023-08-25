District Council Sukkur Launches Free Wi-Fi Service in Rohri

By Salman Ahmed | Published Aug 25, 2023 | 12:38 pm

District Council Sukkur has launched a free Wi-Fi service in Rohri, making it one of the few cities in Sindh to offer such a service. A similar project was also launched in Karachi but was discontinued without any announcement.

The free Wi-Fi pilot project was inaugurated by the Chairman of District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Haider Shah. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Chairman Shah stated that the internet service will help the students of Sindh, particularly in terms of providing them with quality education.

The newly launched internet service offers a speed of up to 3 Mbps, accommodating thousands of users at the same time.

In a comment on the rollout, Chairman Shah expressed his satisfaction in fulfilling the promises made to the city’s residents.

Speaking about the future plans, he noted that if this pilot project succeeds, both Sukkur and Rohri will be given free Wi-Fi coverage.

>