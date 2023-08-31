All You Need to Know About UAE Visit Visa

Considering a trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to visit family or for a brief vacation? Learning about the visa process can be challenging, but you have arrived at a resource that will provide comprehensive information on UAE visit visas.

Whether you need a UAE visa depends on your nationality. This guide will help you understand everything you need to know about UAE’s visit visa.

What is the Purpose and Need of a UAE Visit Visa?

A UAE Visit Visa, often referred to as a Dubai Visit Visa, is intended for individuals from foreign countries who do not qualify for either visa-free entry or visa-on-arrival privileges when traveling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This type of visa is designed for short-term stays, meaning that its validity is limited to a brief duration. Should you overstay beyond the expiration date indicated on your visa (date of issuance), penalties will be incurred.

The UAE Visit Visa permits people to spend quality time with their family and friends who hold long-term residency visas within the UAE. The duration of validity for a visit visa is determined by the specific visa category; nevertheless, extensions are possible.

Difference Between a UAE Visit Visa and a Tourist Visa

There is a slight difference between these two visa categories. To elaborate, the difference is that you can apply for a tourist visa on your own without the need for sponsorship from a family member who is a resident of the UAE.

On the other hand, a visit visa for the UAE is intended for visiting friends, relatives, or family members who are residents of the UAE with a valid residence visa.

For this type of visa, sponsorship is required, and your family member must initiate the application on your behalf through online government platforms such as ICP or GDRFA services.

Sometimes, people use the terms interchangeably and may mistakenly think that one category is the same as the other. However, fundamentally, a visit visa for the UAE is used when your purpose is to visit friends or family members.

UAE Visit Visa Types

The type of visit visa you choose depends on how long you plan to stay in the UAE. Fortunately, these visa categories can be extended if you require a longer stay. The UAE government extends the following types of visit visas:

Visa Type Description Validity Period Entry/Exit Allowance 30-Day Single Entry Visit Visa Allows one entry and exit within 30 days 30 days Single entry 30-Day Single Multiple Visit Visa Permits multiple entries and exits within 30 days 30 days Multiple entries 60-Day Single Entry Visit Visa Allows one entry and exit within 60 days 60 days Single entry 60-Day Multiple Entry Visit Visa Permits multiple entries and exits within 60 days 60 days Multiple entries 90-Day Single Entry Visit Visa Allows one entry and exit within 90 days 90 days Single entry 90-Day Single Multiple Visit Visa Permits multiple entries and exits within 90 days 90 days Multiple entries

These various visit visa options cater to different stay durations and entry/exit allowances to suit your requirements while adhering to UAE government regulations.

UAE Visit Visa Fees

The expenses associated with a UAE visit visa vary as per the visa type and your chosen application route. This means that the visa fee might differ based on the method you select.

However, if you decide to apply via the GDRFA platform, the following charges are applicable:

Visa Type Application Method Visa Fee (AED) – Single Entry Visa Fee (AED) – Multiple Entries 3-Month Visit Visa UAE GDRFA 505 805 90-Day Visit Visa UAE GDRFA 950 1855 30-Day Single Entry Visit Visa UAE ICP Portal Approximately 330 Approximately 430 30-Day Multiple Entry Visit Visa UAE ICP Portal Approximately 470 Approximately 670 60-Day Single Entry Visit Visa UAE ICP Portal Approximately 630 Approximately 930 60-Day Multiple Entry Visit Visa UAE ICP Portal Approximately 630 Approximately 930

It’s important to note that the provided visa fees are subject to change and may vary based on the specific application process.

UAE Visit Visa Processing Time

In general, if you have all the required documentation, visa processing in the UAE should take no more than 3 to 5 business days, excluding weekends and public holidays. However, in some cases, it may take longer, depending on the specifics of your visa application.

UAE Visit Visa Requirements (Sponsored)

Before your sponsor can apply for an entry permit through the online portal, it’s essential for them to fulfill specific eligibility requirements.

Here’s an overview of the criteria that the sponsoring individual in the UAE must meet:

Proof of Relationship: You should have clear evidence of a familial or relational connection with the applicant in the UAE.

You should have clear evidence of a familial or relational connection with the applicant in the UAE. Valid Passport: Your passport should be valid and up-to-date.

Your passport should be valid and up-to-date. Visitor’s Passport and Photo: Provide a color copy of the visitor’s passport and a recent visa photo.

Provide a color copy of the visitor’s passport and a recent visa photo. Accommodation Confirmation : It’s mandatory to present proof of your accommodations in the UAE.

: It’s mandatory to present proof of your accommodations in the UAE. Flight Ticket Verification : Documentation of flight tickets is a necessary requirement.

: Documentation of flight tickets is a necessary requirement. Emirates ID Copy : Include a copy of your Emirates ID card.

: Include a copy of your Emirates ID card. Security Deposit Copy : Provide a copy of the security deposit that pertains to the visitor.

: Provide a copy of the security deposit that pertains to the visitor. Utility Bill Copy : Share a copy of your water or electricity bill.

: Share a copy of your water or electricity bill. National ID for Specific Nationalities : For Pakistani, Iraqi, Iranian, and Afghan applicants, a copy of their national ID is essential.

: For Pakistani, Iraqi, Iranian, and Afghan applicants, a copy of their national ID is essential. Attested Birth Certificate for Children: If the application involves children, an attested copy of their birth certificate is required.

It is important to remember that you must provide copies of the required documents to the sponsoring individual in the UAE so that they can begin the application process on your behalf. Following these procedures will ensure a smooth application process for a UAE visit visa.

UAE Tourist Visa Requirements (Unsponsored)

When applying for a UAE tourist visa on your own, without a sponsor, certain documents are essential. These documents help prove your eligibility for the visa and ensure a smooth application process.

Here’s a list of the documents you’ll require:

Valid Passport : Your passport should be valid for at least six months beyond the date of your visa’s expiration.

: Your passport should be valid for at least six months beyond the date of your visa’s expiration. Return Flight Ticket : To demonstrate your intention to depart from Dubai within the visa validity period.

: To demonstrate your intention to depart from Dubai within the visa validity period. Recent Passport-Size Photograph : Ensure the photograph has a clear white background and adheres to standard passport photo specifications.

: Ensure the photograph has a clear white background and adheres to standard passport photo specifications. Hotel Bookings : Present evidence of your hotel reservations in Dubai to confirm your accommodation during your stay.

: Present evidence of your hotel reservations in Dubai to confirm your accommodation during your stay. Proof of Adequate Funds : Provide bank statements as proof of financial capability to cover your expenses while in Dubai.

: Provide bank statements as proof of financial capability to cover your expenses while in Dubai. Travel or Medical Insurance: While not mandatory, having valid travel or medical insurance for your time in the UAE is highly recommended for your security and peace of mind.

It’s important to note that handwritten passports are not accepted for visa applications; your passport should be machine-readable. These documents collectively serve as a formal and complete representation of your readiness to visit Dubai under a tourist visa arrangement.

Passport and Photo Criteria for a UAE Visit Visa

For a successful application for a UAE visit visa, your passport and photographs must meet specific criteria. These formalities ensure a smooth visa process while maintaining official requirements.

Passport Requirements

Your passport must be valid for at least 6 months after your arrival in the UAE.

Your passport must have at least 2 blank pages.

Your passport must be in good condition and free of damage.

If you are only transiting through the UAE, your passport must be valid for at least 3 months.

Photo Criteria

Provide two passport-size photographs for the application.

The photograph dimensions should measure 4×6 cm.

The backdrop must be a plain white background.

Capture the photo in a way that showcases a clear, unobstructed frontal view, without sunglasses.

Attach one photograph to the provided form and keep the other separate.

By adhering to these passport and photograph guidelines, you align with the UAE’s formal requirements and set the stage for a seamless visit visa application process.

Security Deposit and Bank Statement for UAE Visit/Tourist Visa

Embarking on a UAE visit involves sticking to specific financial and documentation guidelines to ensure a seamless journey. Let’s explore these requirements in an easy-to-grasp yet formal manner.

Financial Requirements

Sponsors need to fulfill the security deposit payment, which ranges from AED 1,025 to AED 2,025 based on the required visa type.

If you’re applying for the visa independently, a critical aspect is providing three months’ bank statements.

These statements should demonstrate sufficient financial resources to cover expenses for yourself and your family during the trip. The minimum balance in your account should not fall below AED 3000.

Requirements for Minors

When applying for minors, ensure you have attested copies of their birth certificates. This documentation verifies their identity and relationship to you.

Notably, a Cabinet resolution from July 2018 offers a special provision. Children under 18, and accompanying adults, can obtain a free visa for their visit from July 15 July to 15 September each year.

However, an exception applies to females below 18, who are only eligible for this visa if they travel to Dubai accompanied by their parents.

Apply for a UAE Visit Visa via GDRFA

Getting a UAE visit visa online is easier than you think, thanks to the GDRFA platform. The application process may vary depending on your situation, but here are the steps your Dubai-based sponsor will need to take to apply for you on the GDRFA website:

Open the GDRFA Website or App : Begin by visiting the GDRFA website or utilizing their mobile app, accessible on smartphones.

: Begin by visiting the GDRFA website or utilizing their mobile app, accessible on smartphones. Navigate to Services : On the website’s top menu, find the “Services” tab and select it.

: On the website’s top menu, find the “Services” tab and select it. Entry Permits : Under “Services,” click on “Entry Permits.”

: Under “Services,” click on “Entry Permits.” Select Entry Permit Service : From the menu, opt for “Entry Permit Service and Issuance of Entry Permit.”

: From the menu, opt for “Entry Permit Service and Issuance of Entry Permit.” Choose Visa Type : Identify the specific visa type that aligns with your requirements.

: Identify the specific visa type that aligns with your requirements. Initiate the Service : Upon selecting the desired visa category, proceed by clicking “Start Service,” as indicated on the screen.

: Upon selecting the desired visa category, proceed by clicking “Start Service,” as indicated on the screen. Login or Create an Account : If you’re an applicant within the UAE, log in using your registered email address and password.

: If you’re an applicant within the UAE, log in using your registered email address and password. Complete the Application Form : Fill in the visa application form, providing essential details about the visit, sponsor, applicant, contact information, and passport particulars.

: Fill in the visa application form, providing essential details about the visit, sponsor, applicant, contact information, and passport particulars. Document Upload : Submit the necessary documents, as previously specified in the guidelines.

: Submit the necessary documents, as previously specified in the guidelines. Pay Visa Fees and Submit : Make the required visa fee payment and submit your completed visa application.

: Make the required visa fee payment and submit your completed visa application. Receive Approval : Following the processing of your application, your sponsor in the UAE will receive an approved e-visa copy through the portal.

: Following the processing of your application, your sponsor in the UAE will receive an approved e-visa copy through the portal. Print and Carry E-Visa: Before your travel, ensure you print and have the approved e-visa copy with you for presentation.

Apply for a UAE Visit Visa via ICP

If you’re residing in Emirates other than Dubai, you can apply for a UAE visit visa online through the ICP portal. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Open the ICP Portal : Visit the ICP (Identity and Citizenship Portal) website.

: Visit the ICP (Identity and Citizenship Portal) website. Search for Visa Options : Look for the available visa options related to visit visas on the portal.

: Look for the available visa options related to visit visas on the portal. Select Suitable Visa Type : Choose the specific visa type that suits your visit purpose and duration.

: Choose the specific visa type that suits your visit purpose and duration. Log In or Create Account : If you have an existing account, log in. If not, you might need to create an account.

: If you have an existing account, log in. If not, you might need to create an account. Fill Out the Application Form : Start filling out the online visa application form. Provide accurate information about your visit, the sponsor, and the applicant.

: Start filling out the online visa application form. Provide accurate information about your visit, the sponsor, and the applicant. Document Upload : Attach the required documents as outlined in the previous sections.

: Attach the required documents as outlined in the previous sections. Fee Payment : Pay the necessary visa application fee through the portal.

: Pay the necessary visa application fee through the portal. Submit Application : After completing the form and paying the fee, submit your visa application.

: After completing the form and paying the fee, submit your visa application. Processing and Approval : The processing time for your visa application may vary, but you’ll receive an email confirmation once your visa is approved.

: The processing time for your visa application may vary, but you’ll receive an email confirmation once your visa is approved. Receive E-Visa Copy: Upon approval, an electronic copy of your visa (eVisa) will be sent to the email address you provided during the application process.

It’s important to follow the steps carefully and provide accurate information and documents. The ICP portal offers an easy way for those residing outside Dubai to apply for a UAE visit visa.

Check Visit Visa Status in UAE

When it comes to checking the status of your visit visa for the UAE, you can easily do it online. Follow these simple steps:

Using GDRFA

Go to the GDFRA website.

From the options provided, choose “Residence Validity.”

Enter your Residence Visa File Number. You can find this on your visa page in your passport.

Fill in your full name exactly as it appears on your passport.

Select your gender from the options given.

Enter your date of birth in the correct format (dd-mm-yyyy).

Complete the captcha verification.

Click on the “Submit” button.

After this, you should be directed to a page where you can choose your visa application and track its current status.

Using ICP

Visit the official service portal.

Look for the “Passport Information” tab and select it.

Choose the “Visa” option from the available choices.

Enter your Passport Number.

Provide your Passport Expiry Date.

Select your Nationality from the dropdown list.

Complete the captcha verification.

Click on the “Search” tab.

Following these steps, you should be able to access and download your approved visa if it’s ready.

Extending UAE Visit Visa

If you’re wondering whether you can extend your UAE visa, the answer is yes. Whether you hold a visit or tourist visa, you have the option to extend it for up to 30 days, not once but twice. You can do it without leaving the country.

Here’s how to go about it:

Eligibility for Extension : After you’ve received your initial visa and it’s approved, you can apply for an extension. This applies to various visa types, like visit and tourist visas.

: After you’ve received your initial visa and it’s approved, you can apply for an extension. This applies to various visa types, like visit and tourist visas. Renewal Process : You can renew your visa twice, each time for 30 days. The renewal fee is AED 600 for each extension.

: You can renew your visa twice, each time for 30 days. The renewal fee is AED 600 for each extension. Avoid Overstaying : If you overstay your visa, you’ll face a fine of AED 100 for every day of overstaying, calculated starting 10 days after your visa expires.

: If you overstay your visa, you’ll face a fine of AED 100 for every day of overstaying, calculated starting 10 days after your visa expires. For Multiple Stays: If you’re eligible for Visa On Arrival (VOA) and have spent the maximum allowed days within a 6-month period, you can apply for a pre-arranged visa that allows you to stay in the UAE for up to 90 days.

How to Extend Your UAE Visa

Visit the Official Website : Go to the website of the Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP).

: Go to the website of the Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP). Choose Public Visa Service : Look for the “Public Visa Service” option on the website and click on it.

: Look for the “Public Visa Service” option on the website and click on it. Provide Details : Fill in your passport number, passport type, date of birth, and nationality.

: Fill in your passport number, passport type, date of birth, and nationality. Select Visa Type : Scroll down to find the different types of Dubai Tourist Visas available for extension.

: Scroll down to find the different types of Dubai Tourist Visas available for extension. Fill Personal Details : Complete the required personal information.

: Complete the required personal information. Attach Documents : Attach the necessary documents, which are the same as those you provided for your initial visa application.

: Attach the necessary documents, which are the same as those you provided for your initial visa application. Pay the Fee: Pay the service fee, which is AED 600 for each extension.

UAE Visa On Arrival (VOA) Eligibility and Visa-Free Travel

Eligibility No need to apply in advance Stay Duration Specific days allowed Countries Eligible for Visa On Arrival (VOA) VOA for 30 days VOA for 90 days Andorra, Australia, Brunei, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Kazakhstan, Macau, Malaysia, Mauritius, Monaco, New Zealand, Republic of Ireland, San Marino, Singapore, Ukraine, The United Kingdom, United States of America, Vatican City Argentina, Austria, Bahamas Islands, Barbados, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Demark, El Salvador, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Honduras, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Kiribati, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Maldives, Malta, Montenegro, Nauru, Netherlands, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russian Federation, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, Slovakia, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Uruguay

Indian passport holders who meet certain requirements can apply for a UAE visa on arrival, while individuals from countries not listed must obtain a visit visa before traveling. Mexican passport holders can get a visa on arrival for up to 180 days.

Visa-Free Entry in UAE

Eligibility GCC citizens do not need a visa Countries Eligible for Visa-Free Travel Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia

