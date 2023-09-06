Changan is Offering Oshan X7 Test Drive in Karachi

Changan has quickly become one of the mainstays in Pakistan’s car industry due to the success of the Alsvin sedan and Karvaan minivan. Now, the company is looking to expand its footprint with the Oshan X7.

According to the latest update, Changan is offering a test drive of the Oshan X7 at Dolmen Mall, Karachi. The test drive campaign will continue from September 7 to 10.

Among the larger SUVs from newcomers, the Changan Oshan X7 has quickly gained popularity. However, the shine has faded slightly due to the rising car prices and slowed production.

Details

Changan Oshan X7 made its official debut in Pakistan on March 7, 2022, in Karachi as a competitor to Chery Tiggo 8 Pro and Kia Sorento. The company launched Oshan X7 in two variants — Comfort and FutureSense.

Both models have a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that sends 185 horsepower (hp) and 300 Newton-meter (Nm) of torque to the front wheels only, via a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

The SUV is also loaded with modern tech and safety features. All of it costs between Rs. 8.55 million and Rs. 9.2 million. Regardless, Oshan remains the cheapest offering among its competitors, and a credible threat to numerous five-seater SUVs due to a competitive price.